IPL 2022

WATCH: Mukesh Choudhary cleans up Ishan Kishan with a BRUTAL yorker in MI vs CSK game

Mumbai Indians got off to thr worst possible start against arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings, losing openers Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan in quick time before Dewald Brevis and batting mainstay Suryakumar Yadav were also sent back. 

Source: Screengrab

Mumbai Indians got off to thr worst possible start against arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings, losing openers Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan in quick time before Dewald Brevis and batting mainstay Suryakumar Yadav were also sent back. 

The chief architect of this fall was CSK's new-ball operator Mukesh Choudhary. He sent Rohit back on just the second ball of the over and then in his second over, he bowled a brilliant yorker, which could make even the likes of Wasim Akram stand up and applaud. 

There was no way Kishan, who takes a leg stump guard, was going to avoid it.

The ball outswung from the middle and off line and castled the stumps. 

Watch it here:

Earlier, CSK captain Ravindra Jadeja won the toss and decided to bowl first.

CSK brought in Dwaine Pretorius in place of Chris Jordan while Mitchell Santner too walked in. 

MI made 3 changes, giving debuts to Riley Meredith and young Hrithik Shokeen. 

