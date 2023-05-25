topStoriesenglish2613001
WATCH: Mumbai Indians Pacer Akash Madhwal Claims 5 Wickets In Eliminator, Anil Kumble Welcomes Him To ‘Special’ Club

Akash Madhwal equalled the record of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) leg-spinner Anil Kumble, who also claiming 5/5 in 3.1 overs against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2009 at Newlands in Cape Town.

Mumbai Indians pacer Akash Madhwal joined a rare club of pacer claiming most economical five-wicket hauls in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and he managed to achieve this feat in a Playoffs match no less. Madhwal, in his debut season, came up with a brilliant 5/5 in 3.5 overs to bundle out Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for just 101 and set up MI’s 81-run in the IPL 2023 Eliminator in Chennai on Wednesday.

Madhwal equalled the record of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) leg-spinner Anil Kumble, who also claiming 5/5 in 3.1 overs against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2009 at Newlands in Cape Town. It remains the most economical fifer ever claimed in the IPL.

WATCH Akash Madhwal’s wickets against Lucknow Super Giants HERE…

Former India head coach Kumble welcomed Madhwal to the special club. “Great bowling in a high pressure game, Akash Madhwal. Welcome to the 5/5 club,” Kumble tweeted.

Kumble’s former teammate Virender Sehwag also praised the youngster for taking 5 wickets in Eliminator following his four wickets in ‘do-or-die’ match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. “Akash Madhwal 5 wickets in the eliminator after the 4 he took in the last league game which was a do or die game. Such a delight to see newcomers doing well. This is the season where many of the experience guys have had a great season and many newcomers have made a big mark. Congratulations Mumbai on an empathic win. Will they be the first team to win the IPL after finishing 4th in the league stage?” Sehwag tweeted.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand pacer Madhwal said he was just biding his time to perform for Mumbai Indians. “I was just practising, and waiting for this opportunity. I did my engineering, and played tennis-ball cricket since it was my passion. Engineers have a tendency to learn early! I just practice, and that is what we execute. I’m proud of myself, but I’ll try to be better. Bumrah bhai has his own place, and I’m just trying to play role. Nicholas Pooran was the best wicket. Everyone at home believes I’m working hard,” Madhwal said at the post-match presentation.

Mumbai Indians will now take on defending champions Gujarat Titans in the Qualifier 2 match on Friday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad to earn the right to play Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2023 Final on Sunday.

