WATCH: Navdeep Saini claims five-wicket haul in debut County season for Kent

Cheteshwar Pujara struck his third double century of the season for Sussex while pacer Navdeep Saini claimed a five-wicket haul on debut for Kent as Indian players continued to shine in County Cricket in England.

Pujara got his name etched in the Sussex history books as he compiled a brilliant 231 as it helped them post a massive 523 in their first innings against Middlesex at Lord`s on Wednesday.

Right-arm fast Saini made a sparkling debut for Kent against Warwickshire on Wednesday taking 5-72 at Edgbaston in Birmingham. Playing for Middlesex, fellow Indian pacer Umesh Yadav went wicket-less in Sussex`s first innings as he ended with figures of 0-70 in 29 overs.

Pujara, who is leading the side in the absence of their regular skipper, batted for nearly nine hours most of those in torturous conditions on Tuesday as whose marathon effort had begun 24 hours earlier during London`s hottest day on record, batted almost nine hours before being last out, having steered his side to 523 - so eclipsing Sussex`s previous best score at Lord`s of 522 set in 2005.

Saini was equally in devastating form as he returned with figures of 5-72 from 18 overs. His victims included Chris Benjamin, Dan Mousley, Michael Burgess, Henry Brooks and Craig Miles. His fifer helped Kent bowl out Warwickshire for 225 in 85.1 overs. Saini, 29, also ended up bowling 14 no-balls.