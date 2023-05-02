WATCH: Naveen-ul-haq Refuses To Shake Virat Kohli’s Hand, Snubs Lucknow Super Giants Skipper KL Rahul Request Too

The clash between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) might have been a low-scoring encounter but it wasn’t short of dramatic action on the field. RCB beat LSG by 18 runs in match no. 43 of the IPL 2023 at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow but after the match Lucknow bowler Naveen-ul-haq refused to shake hands with Virat Kohli and there was a heated exchange of words between the duo as well.

During the 17th over of the LSG chase, there was an argument between Kohli and Naveen-ul-haq after Mohammed Siraj in anger had clipped the bails at the end of his over with the Afghanistan bowler attempting to sneak a run. Former India leg-spinner Amit Mishra and the on-field umpire had to step in to calm the situation.

Once the game got over, Kohli attempted to shake hands with Naveen-ul-haq but the LSG bowler aggressively pulled his hand away. Kohli was seen answering back to him aggressively and RCB all-rounder Glenn Maxwell had to step in and separate the duo.

A little while later, KL Rahul requested Naveen-ul-haq to shake Kohli hand but the LSG bowler once again aggressively snubbed his skipper’s request. All hell broke lose a little while later as Kohli and LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir then got into a brawl.

Kohli and Gambhir were both fined 100 per cent of their match fees for Level 2 breach of IPL’s Code of Conduct while Naveen-ul-haq was fined 50 per cent of his match fees.

“Lucknow Super Giants’ Bowler Naveen-ul-Haq has been fined 50 per cent of his match fees for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. Mr Naveen-ul-Haq admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.21 of the IPL Code of Conduct,” an IPL statement read.

Meanwhile, LSG stand-in skipper Krunal Pandya revealed extent of KL Rahul’s injury after the match. “It is a sad thing. He pulled his hip flexor, I guess. I do not know how bad it is. The medical team will assess it,” Krunal Pandya said.