Niroshan Dickwella showed MS Dhoni-like gloves skills on Tuesday (June 22) when he stumped Australian opening batter David Warner for 99. Set for another ton in the 4th ODI vs Sri Lanka, Warner was tricked by spinner Dhananjaya de Silva. He went on front foot to him and the ball turned away, beating him all ends up. Dickwella received the ball right behind the stump and without taking a second dislodged the bails. This is something that Dhoni used to do while playing for CSK and Indian cricket team. Dhoni is known all over the world for his sharp wicketkeeping skills, especially against the spinners.

Check out Dickwella's sharp glovework below:

As far as the match is concerned, Sri Lanka beat Australia by 4 runs in the 4th ODI to take a 3-1 lead in the five series. With the win, the hosts have sealed the series, winning their first home series vs Australians after 30 years. Earlier Aussies won the toss and with an aim to level the series, opted to bowl first. The decision was backed by their bowlers, who removed three of their batters under the score of 35 runs. Then Dhananjaya and Charith Asalanka got together to steady the innings. Asalanka went on to score his first hundred in the process.

Sri Lanka posted 258/10, a fighting total on the board thanks to special effort from Asalanka in their fifty overs. Chasing the target, the Aussies lost their opener Aaron Finch for a duck. However, his opening partner Warner went on to score 99. That was the first time in the history of ODI cricket when opening batters fell on scores on 0 and 99 respectively. Warner batted well but he kept losing partners and that led to Aussies falling short of the winning mark by 4 runs and eventually lost the series. The fifth ODI will be played at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on June 24 before the action moves to the Test series.