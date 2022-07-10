NewsCricket
WATCH: Pakistan's Ahmed Shehzad wants Brad Pitt to play him in his biopic, BRUTALLY trolled

Shehzad made his international debut in ODI cricket vs Australia at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in April 2009. One month later came his T20 debut vs the same opponent. He made his Test cricket debut vs Sri Lanka at the Sheikh Zayed stadium in 2013. But Shehzad failed to make a mark in either of the 3 formats. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 10, 2022, 06:56 AM IST
  • Ahmed Shehzad has played 81 ODIs for Pakistan, scoring 2605 runs at an average of 32.56, with 6 tons to his name
  • In 59 T20s that he has played in, he has scored 1471 runs but with a dismal strike rate of 114.83

Pakistan cricketer Ahmed Shehzad continues to be on sidelines as far as his selection in the national squad is concerned. The opening batter last featured for his national side in October 2019 in a T20 game vs Sri Lanka at Lahore's Gaddafi stadium but bad form and poor show with bat as well as Pakistan looking to build a young and new side has led to selectors closing doors on him. But despite being off the pitch as far as international cricket is concerned, Shehzad managed to find himself in headlines in Pakistan when during a TV interview, he was asked which actor would he prefer to play him if a biopic is made on his life. Shehzad's answer even made the interview host laugh as he took the name of Hollywood star Brad Pitt. 

Brad is known for his brilliant performance as well as good looks. He has done some landmark films like Troy, Fight Club, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button and Seven among others. His popularity is global and Shehzad, as appears through his answer, is also a big fan of him. But when he said that Brad would play him in his biopic, it made became a joke on Pakistani social media and the users started trolling Shehzad brutally. 

Check out the reactions below:

He has played 81 ODIs for Pakistan, scoring 2605 runs at an average of 32.56, with 6 tons to his name. In 59 T20s that he has played in, he has scored 1471 runs but with a dismal strike rate of 114.83. Although in Tests he has done well, playing 13 Tests and scoring 982 runs at a good average of 40.92. 

