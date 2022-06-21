Watch: Pakistan's Sarfaraz Ahmed gets clean bowled by his own son

Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, who was the skipper of the Pakistan cricket team that won the ICC Champions Trophy 2017, was clean bowled by his own son in a gully cricket match in Pakistan. A video is making rounds on social media where Sarfaraz can be seen batting against his son Abdullah. Sarfaraz has expressed in the past that he does not wish for Abdullah to take up cricket as he does not want his son to face immense scrutiny and pressure of playing for Pakistan at the highest level.

Shabash Beta Abba ki he wicket he ura di @SarfarazA_54 pic.twitter.com/rpvdxcNUVv — Thakur (@hassam_sajjad) June 20, 2022

In the video, Sarfaraz and his son can be seen playing cricket surrounded by a big group of fans. The crowd cheer for Abdullah as the yorker sneaks under his father's bat. Sarfaraz had a big smile on his face after being outsmarted by his own son.

"Abdullah is passionate about playing cricket. But I don't want him to become a cricketer. Actually, being a cricketer, I suffered many things that I don't want Abdullah to face. It's human nature. Being a cricketer, I want my brother or son to be selected immediately. Otherwise, it hurts," Sarfaraz had said during an interview on a local channel. Regardless of his father's view, Abdullah is really interested in cricket and wishes to be a fast bowler.

Meanwhile, Sarfaraz Khan who once captained Pakistan in the famous victory against Team India in the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy final, is struggling to find a place in the national team. He last played a T20I for Pakistan against Bangladesh in November 2021. He is the captain of the Pakistan Super League franchise Quetta Gladiators. His team finished fifth in the points table last season.