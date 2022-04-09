हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
WATCH: PBKS' Shikhar Dhawan's HILARIOUS bhangra reel with Harpreet Brar

Veteran India batsman Shikhar Dhawan is known for fun loving character and funny attitude. Right now, the left-hander is playing for the Punjab Kings in the IPL 2022. The Punjab Kings opener, who is known for his hilarious and funny uploads on scoial media, shared another funny reel on Instagram with teammate Harpreet Brar.

Source: Twitter

Punjab Kings batter Shikhar Dhawan is known for fun loving character and funny attitude. Right now, the left-hander is playing for the Punjab Kings in the IPL 2022. The Punjab Kings opener, who is known for his hilarious and funny uploads on scoial media, shared another funny reel on Instagram with teammate Harpreet Brar.

Punjab Kings batter Shikhar Dhawan is not among the top-scorers so far in IPL 2022 but it will just take one good innings from him to begin a golden patch with the bat.

Meanwhile, checkout the funny Instagram reel below...

In this hilarious Instagram reel, Dhawan is seen crying like a baby first and then suddenly a change of emotions when Harpreet Brar walks in the video with a drum for him to play. Dhawan captioned the upload, " Hum Jeet kuch alag style mein celebrate kar rahe hai " with a laughing emoji. Clearly, the veteran India opener never fails to put a smile on everyone's face.

Talking about his IPL career, after not being retained by the Delhi Capitals, The southpaw was bought by the Punjab Kings for whopping price tag of INR 8.25 crore. 

Shikhar Dhawan had a stellar run last season with 587 runs in 16 innings. The 36-year-old is struggling to find the form like last season but is still doing better than many. It will take one big knock from the left-hander to get his mojo back.

