WATCH: Prithvi Shaw Gives Acting Tips To ‘Girlfriend’ Nidhi Tapadia, Video Goes Viral

Mumbai and Delhi Capitals openers Prithvi Shaw is making full use of the off season, spending some quality time with his rumoured girlfriend Nidhi Tapadia. Shaw recently flew down to Dubai for the IIFA Awards to spend time with actress and model Nidhi Tapadia after the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season ended.

On Monday, Shaw posted a hilarious Instagram reel with Nidhi Tapadia, in which the Mumbai batter comments, “Nidhi Tapadia acting seekhna padhega merese, eak (sic) bhi take achese nahi diya tune,” Shaw mentioned in the caption of the reel.

Check Prithvi Shaw’s reel with Nidhi Tapadia HERE…

The Instagram reel of Prithvi Shaw soon went viral. Nidhi Tapadia, the 25-year-old actress, became popular after the release of the Punjabi song Jatta Koka (2019). She has also featured in Yaad Karke (2019) and Gippy Grewal Ft Gurlez Akhtar: Sone DI Dabbi (2020).

The actress started her career in 2016 as a television actor. Nidhi has worked in the crime show CID. The actress has also done a couple of modelling assignments and photoshoots.

Shaw had a forgettable time in the IPL 2023 season for DC, who finished in 9th place on the Points Table. The opener only managed 106 runs in 8 matches this year in the T20 league with a top-score of 54.

A lot was expected from the willow of Shaw, who had a sensational reason in Ranji Trophy cricket for Mumbai, scoring 595 runs in 10 innings – including a career-best 379 against Assam. Former India all-rounder Karsan Ghavri believes Prithvi Shaw should learn from his former Under-19 teammate Shubman Gill.

“They were in the same team that won the U-19 World Cup in 2018, right? Today where is Prithvi Shaw and where is Shubman Gill? They are in two different categories,” Ghavri told The Indian Express newspaper.

“Shaw thinks he is a star and nobody can touch him. But he needs to understand that at the international level, irrespective of whether you are playing T20, 50 over or the Test match or even the Ranji Trophy, it takes only one delivery to get you out,” Ghavri added.