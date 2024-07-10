Watch: Rahul Dravid Receives Guard Of Honour, Asks Kids To Lower Their Bats; Video Goes Viral

In a heartwarming and memorable farewell, Rahul Dravid, the iconic cricketer and recently crowned World Cup-winning coach, received a guard of honour from budding cricketers at a local academy in Bengaluru. This moment came just days after India's triumphant victory in the T20 World Cup 2024, marking a poetic end to Dravid's illustrious tenure as the head coach of the Indian cricket team.

Also Read: Wimbledon 2024: Meet Daniil Medvedev's Wife Daria Medvedeva - In Pics

The Guard of Honour: A Gesture of Respect and Admiration

The atmosphere was electric as Dravid entered the academy grounds. Young cricketers lined up, their bats raised high in a gesture of respect, creating a tunnel of honour for the cricketing legend. The coaching staff joined in with rousing applause, celebrating Dravid's remarkable contributions to Indian cricket both as a player and a coach.

In true Dravid fashion, humility prevailed. Amidst the applause and cheers, Dravid asked the young players to lower their bats, a gesture that underscored his grounded nature and respect for the game and its future stars. This moment was captured in a viral video that has since taken social media by storm, exemplifying the respect and admiration that Dravid commands across generations.

Dravid's Journey: From Player to Coach

Rahul Dravid's cricketing journey began in 1996, and over the next 16 years, he established himself as one of the greatest batsmen in the history of the game. Known for his technical prowess and unwavering concentration, Dravid was often referred to as "The Wall" of Indian cricket. However, the elusive World Cup title as a player always remained a distant dream.

Transitioning into coaching, Dravid brought the same dedication and passion that defined his playing career. His tenure as the head coach was marked by meticulous planning, a focus on nurturing young talent, and a relentless pursuit of excellence. The culmination of these efforts was seen in the T20 World Cup 2024, where India, led by captain Rohit Sharma, remained unbeaten throughout the tournament and clinched the trophy with a thrilling victory over South Africa in the final.

The Final Chapter: A Fitting Farewell

Dravid's coaching stint was not without its challenges. The heartbreak of the 2023 World Cup loss was a significant setback. Yet, his resolve remained unshaken. A pivotal phone call from Rohit Sharma, urging Dravid to give it one last shot, set the stage for what would become a fairytale ending. Dravid's animated celebration after the World Cup win, including lifting the trophy with immense passion and acknowledging the cheering crowd, was a testament to what the victory meant to him.

During the post-match press conference, Rohit Sharma paid a heartfelt tribute to Dravid. "Rahul Dravid, more than anyone, deserved the World Cup trophy. What he has done for Indian cricket over the past 20–25 years is unparalleled. We are all immensely proud that we could do this for him," Rohit remarked, capturing the sentiment shared by the entire team and millions of fans worldwide.

Future Prospects: Nurturing the Next Generation



As Dravid steps down from his role as the head coach, his focus shifts to shaping future cricketing talents. In a video posted by the Bengaluru cricket academy, Dravid expressed his joy at returning to grassroots cricket, emphasizing his commitment to mentoring young players who aspire to represent India on the global stage.