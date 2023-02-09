WATCH: Ravichandran Ashwin Becomes 2nd Fastest Bowler to Take 450 Test Wickets

Ravichandran Ashwin became the 2nd Indian bowler to take claim 450 wickets in Test cricket and went one better soon after on Day 1 of the first Test against Australia at the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) Stadium in Nagpur on Thursday (February 9). Ashwin struck in his 11th over of the match to dismiss a dangerous-looking Alex Carey for 36 to claim his 450th Test wicket in 89 matches.

Ashwin became the 2nd fastest bowler to the 450 Test wicket mark, after Sri Lankan legend Muttiah Muralitharan who achieved this landmark in 80 matches. The Tamil Nadu off-spinner surpassed former India captain Anil Kumble who had achieved this in 93 Test matches.

Kumble remains the leading wicket-taker from India with 619 scalps but Ashwin is catching up to him fast. Ashwin deceived Carey and the Australian wicket-keeper’s intended sweep shot ended up disturbing the stumps.

WATCH Ravichandran Ashwin claim his 450th Test wicket here…

Ashwin soon added his 451st Test wicket, inducing an edge off Australian captain Pat Cummins, which was caught comfortably at 1st slip. The Indian off-spinner now has 451 wickets at an average of just over 24.

Australia lost 6 wickets in the second session’s play after heading into lunch at 76/2 on Day 1. At tea, Australia were 174/8 at tea with Peter Handscomb batting on 29 and Nathan Lyon on 0.

Ravindra Jadeja was the wrecker-in-chief for India, claiming 4 wickets on his comeback from injury in the second session. Jadeja first dismissed top-scorer Marnus Labuschagne, out stumped for 49 and then sent back Matt Renshaw off the very next ball.

The Indian all-rounder also dismissed Steve Smith, who was out for 36 and then wrapped up the session with the wicket of debutant Todd Murphy, who was leg-before for 0. Jadeja now has 4/45 in 20 overs while Ashwin has scalped 2/41.