Jadeja had taken another stunner near the ropes at fine leg to dismiss Liam Livingstone off the bowling of Hardik Pandya. The Buttler catch, however, was the best of the lot as Jadeja ran a good distance to take the catch at around deep square on the leg side

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 17, 2022, 07:11 PM IST

IND vs ENG 3rd ODI: England captain Jos Buttler was going great guns when he a Hardik Pandya delivery sent him back. But Hardik has to give the credit for the wicket to Ravindra Jadeja, who took a blinder of a catch to get him out. And this was not the only good catch that Jadeja took in the 3rd ODI vs England going on at Old Trafford cricket stadium in Manchester. A few overs ago, he took another stunner near the ropes at fine leg to dismiss Liam Livingstone off the bowling of Hardik Pandya. The Buttler catch, however, was the best of the lot as Jadeja ran a good distance to take the catch at around deep square on the leg side.      

Watch the video here: 

Earlier, India won the toss and Rohit Sharma opted to bowl first. Then came tje big shocker as Rohit announced that Jasprit Bumrah won't be playing the all-important third and last ODI due to a niggle. Hardik Pandya ensured that Bumrah's absence was not felt in a big as he took four wickets. Buttler was the best batter for England on the day with 60 runs off 80 balls.
