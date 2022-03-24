हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2022

WATCH: Ravindra Jadeja's first reactions after replacing MS Dhoni as CSK captain

Ravindra Jadeja was announced the new captain of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Thursday (March 24). 

WATCH: Ravindra Jadeja&#039;s first reactions after replacing MS Dhoni as CSK captain
Source: Twitter

Ravindra Jadeja was announced the new captain of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Thursday (March 24). 

In a statement released by CSK, the franchise said, "MS Dhoni has decided to hand over the leadership of Chennai Super Kings and picked Ravindra Jadeja to lead the team. Jadeja, who has been an integral part of Chennai Super Kings since 2012, will only be the third player to lead CSK. Dhoni will continue to represent Chennai Super Kings this season and beyond."

In a video released by CSK on Twitter, Jadeja's first thoughts as captain was recorded. 

WATCH here: 

"Feeling good but at the same time, I also need to fill in big boots. Mahi bhai has already set a big legacy so I need to carry forward. I do not need to worry too much. He is here and he will be my go-to person to solve some questions. Thank you for wishes and love," he said. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPL 2022CSKRavindra JadejaChennai Super Kings
Next
Story

Pakistan vs Australia, 3rd Test: Steve Smith becomes quickest to reach THIS landmark

Must Watch

PT12M51S

Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Su-34 attack on Ukrainian army, watch 100 big news related to war