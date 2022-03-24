WATCH: Ravindra Jadeja's first reactions after replacing MS Dhoni as CSK captain

Ravindra Jadeja was announced the new captain of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Thursday (March 24).

In a statement released by CSK, the franchise said, "MS Dhoni has decided to hand over the leadership of Chennai Super Kings and picked Ravindra Jadeja to lead the team. Jadeja, who has been an integral part of Chennai Super Kings since 2012, will only be the third player to lead CSK. Dhoni will continue to represent Chennai Super Kings this season and beyond."

In a video released by CSK on Twitter, Jadeja's first thoughts as captain was recorded.

WATCH here:

"Feeling good but at the same time, I also need to fill in big boots. Mahi bhai has already set a big legacy so I need to carry forward. I do not need to worry too much. He is here and he will be my go-to person to solve some questions. Thank you for wishes and love," he said.