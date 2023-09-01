WATCH: Rinku Singh Repeat IPL 2023 Heroics, Smashes Hat-Trick Of Sixes In Super Over Win In UPT20 League Match

Uttar Pradesh and Kolkata Knight Riders batter Rinku Singh is quickly making a name for himself as one of the best finishers currently in world cricket. Rinku Singh shot into limelight by smashing five successive sixes at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season for KKR against Gujarat Titans.

Rinku Singh repeated the same heroics in the first-ever UPT20 League clash between Meerut Mavericks and Kashi Warriors. With the Meerut Mavericks needing 17 runs to win in the Super Over at the Green Park stadium in Kanpur on Thursday, Rinku Singh smashed a hat-trick of sixes to lift his side to a win after the match had ended in a tie. The video of Rinku Singh’s hat-trick of sixes soon went viral on social media.

WATCH Rinku Singh hammer a hat-trick of sixes in the Super Over HERE…

Rinku Singh hitting consecutive sixes to win the match?? We've seen this before! __pic.twitter.com/TLV4HhFkzQ — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) August 31, 2023

Batting first, the Mavericks posted 181 for 4 with Rinku Singh scoring 15 off 22 balls. Madhav Kaushik top-scored for the Mavericks with 87 not out off 52 balls with 4 sixes and 9 fours. Shiva Singh was the pick of the Kashi Rudras bowlers claiming 2/21.

In reply, the Rudras were also restricted to 181 for 7, with Ankur Malik – who scored 28 off 16 balls – getting run-out off the final ball going for the win. Opener Karan Sharma top-scored with 58 off 44 balls while Shivam Bansal chipped in with 57 off 41 balls.

In the Super Over, the Rudras posted 16 for 1 with Shivam Bansal scoring 10 and Mohammad Sharim smashing a six off the only ball he faced. In reply, after playing out a dot ball off the first delivery he faced, Rinku Singh then smashed the next three balls off Shiva Singh for sixes to seal an incredible win for the Mavericks.

Rinku Singh ended up as the leading run-scorer for KKR in IPL 2023, scoring 474 runs in 14 games. He recently made his international debut in the T20I series against Ireland. In the second T20I match, Rinku Singh won the ‘Player of the Match’ award for scoring 38 off 21 balls with three sixes.