WATCH: Rishabh Pant Posts New Video On Exercise Bike, Fans Excited About Wicketkeeper’s Recovery

Team India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant has been making rapid progress since his horrific car accident in December last year. Pant has been out of international cricket for more than 9 months now but has been making significant progress at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

Pant was recently seen back on the cricket field, batting in a practice game in Bengaluru but skipper Rohit Sharma confirmed during the Asia Cup 2023 team selection that the Delhi Capitals skipper is still far from being fully fit. The Delhi wicketkeeper posted another video of himself on the exercise bike, with the caption, “Grip. Twist. Paddle. Good vibes only”.

Rishabh Pant’s fans couldn’t keep calm with most of posting ‘Comeback soon champ’ messages on his social media post. After his accident, he has undergone a significant procedure on his medial collateral ligament, as well as a minor repair on the anterior cruciate ligament. However, doctors have always been concerned about the state of his posterior cruciate ligament. Fortunately, a recent update brings good news, indicating that Pant's progress has been so promising that he will no longer require another surgery.

Earlier this month, Rishabh Pant hit the ground to bat in Bengaluru for the first time in more than 8 months on India’s Independence Day on Tuesday. In a video which went viral on social media, Pant can be seen batting comfortably in a local match in Bengaluru.

The Delhi Capitals skipper suffered multiple injuries, including a severe right knee injury that required ligament reconstruction surgery. More than eight months after the unfortunate incident, Pant is making significant progress on the road to recovery.

Pant underwent surgery in Mumbai under the care of Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala in February 2023, who repaired three ligaments in his right knee.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) issued a press release on July 21 giving a promising update on Pant's progress. Pant had resumed keeping in the nets at the National Cricket Academy (NCA). Recent reports from the NCA on August 4 reveal Pant is now pain-free and back to his formidable batting practice, handling deliveries exceeding 140kmph with ease.