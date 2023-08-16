WATCH: Rishabh Pant Batting For First Time Since Horrific Car Accident Last Year, Fans Can’t Keep Calm

Team India wicketkeeper and Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant was seen batting for the first time since his horrific car accident in December last year. Pant has been ruled out of professional cricket since that accident and has undergone multiple surgeries to repair the damages suffered in the accident.

Rishabh Pant hit the ground to bat in Bengaluru for the first time in more than 8 months on India’s Independence Day on Tuesday. In a video which went viral on social media, Pant can be seen batting comfortably in a local match in Bengaluru.

Rishabh Pant's batting practice, recovery has been excellent.



One fan said, “Wow, this can’t be real” while another said, “Rishabh Pant is back, so happy to see this”.

The Delhi Capitals skipper suffered multiple injuries, including a severe right knee injury that required ligament reconstruction surgery. More than eight months after the unfortunate incident, Pant is making significant progress on the road to recovery.

Pant underwent surgery in Mumbai under the care of Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala in February 2023, who repaired three ligaments in his right knee.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) issued a press release on July 21 giving a promising update on Pant's progress. Pant had resumed keeping in the nets at the National Cricket Academy (NCA). Recent reports from the NCA on August 4 reveal Pant is now pain-free and back to his formidable batting practice, handling deliveries exceeding 140kmph with ease.

Pant had earlier this week posted video of KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer batting in a practice game. It is unlikely that Pant will be fit enough to return for India’s campaigns in Asia Cup 2023 and ODI Cricket World Cup 2023.

The 25-year-old has turned out in 33 Tests, 30 ODIs and 66 T20I matches so far in his career. He has scored a total of 6 international hundreds in his international career till date.