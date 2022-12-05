WATCH: Rohit Sharma ABUSE Washington Sundar for not attempting catch in India vs Bangladesh 1st ODI

Team India succumbed to a thrilling one-wicket loss to Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Mirpur on Sunday (December 4). Bangaldesh last wicket pair of Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Mustafizur Rahman put on a record stand of 51 runs for the last wicket to stun Rohit Sharma’s side. India had plenty of chances to finish off the game with wicketkeeper KL Rahul dropping a catch and all-rounder Washington Sundar not attempting one.

In the 43rd over, Miraz top-edged a delivery from Shardul Thakur which seemed to be an easy catch for wicket-keeper batter KL Rahul. However, the Indian vice-captain dropped a sitter. On the next ball, the Bangladesh all-rounder was given yet another life as he hit a delivery in the air towards third-man where Washington Sundar was standing. Sundar did not attempt the catch possibly due to losing sight of the ball in the floodlights.

Following the back-to-back lapses, skipper Rohit Sharma lost his cool and was started abusing Sundar. In a video that has gone viral on social media, the Indian captain can be seen slamming the all-rounder.

Watch Rohit Sharma abuse Washington Sundar here…

For India, KL Rahul was the lone ranger, making a fine 73 off 70 balls and did the majority of scoring in the 60-run stand with Washington Sundar. “It wasn’t enough runs. Another 30-40 runs (with the bat) would have made a difference. With K.L. and Washy, we could have got there. Unfortunately, we lost wickets in the middle, and it is not easy to come back,” Rohit Sharma said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Rohit said the Indian batters have to get their act together in batting against the spinners, as six of their wickets in the first ODI fell to spinners. “The pitch was a bit challenging, the odd ball was turning. You have to understand how to play. There are no excuses, we are used to such conditions. We need to look at how to bat against their spinners in these conditions,” he added.

(With IANS inputs)