topStoriesenglish2575147
NewsCricket
INDIA VS AUSTRALIA 2023

WATCH: Rohit Sharma and Team India Cricketers Visit Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya after Australia Win

Team India retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with an impressive six-wicket win in the second Test on Day 3 in Delhi.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Devadyuti Das|Last Updated: Feb 20, 2023, 06:55 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

WATCH: Rohit Sharma and Team India Cricketers Visit Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya after Australia Win

Team India cricketers paid a visit to the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya after securing a win against Australia on the third day of the second Test in the Border Gavaskar Trophy. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a video on its Twitter handle that showed the players visiting the museum dedicated to the Prime Ministers.

In the video, players can be seen being felicitated before entering the museum. “Exploring the rich legacy of India’s Prime Ministers, who rebuilt the nation post Independence. #TeamIndia had an immersive experience at the fascinating @PMSangrahalaya, which celebrates and showcases the journey of India,” BCCI tweeted.

The apex cricket board also shared pictures of the payers roaming in the museum. “TeamIndia visited the captivating @PMSangrahalaya, a unique museum dedicated to the Prime Ministers of India, illustrating the journey of India after Independence,” the board shared.

India retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy by taking a 2-0 lead in the four-match series. Pujara (31 not out) and Bharat (23 not out) played till the end to guide their team home. For India, Ravindra Jadeja ripped through Australia with seven for 42. India’s spinner dominated the proceedings in the first session, rolling Australia out for 113.

The hosts chased down the target with six wickets in hand.It means India takes a 2-0 lead in the four-match Test series and will retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy regardless of results over the final two Tests.

Australia captain Pat Cummins presented Cheteshwar Pujara with a signed Australian team’s Test jersey to honour the India batter for playing his 100th Test on Sunday. The Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) on Sunday posted a photo of the Australian captain presenting a signed jersey to Pujara.

Playing his landmark 100th Test, Pujara slammed an excellent four off Murphy’s delivery to take India home with 6 wickets against Australia in the 2nd Test.

Live Tv

India vs Australia 2023IND vs AUS 2023Ind vs Aus 2nd TestDelhiTeam IndiaPradhanmantri SangrahalayaViral video

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When the stethoscope was invented in 1781
DNA Video
DNA: Do you know the anti-India 'agenda holder' George Soros?
DNA Video
DNA: How to protect children from the 'known enemy' of the eyes?
DNA Video
DNA: When famous film director Dadasaheb Phalke died in 1944
DNA Video
DNA: Why suicide is easy for daily wage workers?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: They kept on demolishing the mosque..the policemen kept watching the spectacle
DNA Video
DNA: Order to increase India's stature in 'world order'
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report of Rising Sea Level
DNA Video
DNA: India's help to Turkey also irritated Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: 'old' analysis of CM Gehlot's 'new budget'