WATCH: Rohit Sharma and Team India Cricketers Visit Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya after Australia Win

Team India cricketers paid a visit to the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya after securing a win against Australia on the third day of the second Test in the Border Gavaskar Trophy. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a video on its Twitter handle that showed the players visiting the museum dedicated to the Prime Ministers.

In the video, players can be seen being felicitated before entering the museum. “Exploring the rich legacy of India’s Prime Ministers, who rebuilt the nation post Independence. #TeamIndia had an immersive experience at the fascinating @PMSangrahalaya, which celebrates and showcases the journey of India,” BCCI tweeted.

The apex cricket board also shared pictures of the payers roaming in the museum. “TeamIndia visited the captivating @PMSangrahalaya, a unique museum dedicated to the Prime Ministers of India, illustrating the journey of India after Independence,” the board shared.

India retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy by taking a 2-0 lead in the four-match series. Pujara (31 not out) and Bharat (23 not out) played till the end to guide their team home. For India, Ravindra Jadeja ripped through Australia with seven for 42. India’s spinner dominated the proceedings in the first session, rolling Australia out for 113.

The hosts chased down the target with six wickets in hand.It means India takes a 2-0 lead in the four-match Test series and will retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy regardless of results over the final two Tests.

Australia captain Pat Cummins presented Cheteshwar Pujara with a signed Australian team’s Test jersey to honour the India batter for playing his 100th Test on Sunday. The Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) on Sunday posted a photo of the Australian captain presenting a signed jersey to Pujara.

Playing his landmark 100th Test, Pujara slammed an excellent four off Murphy’s delivery to take India home with 6 wickets against Australia in the 2nd Test.