WATCH: Rohit Sharma Runs Havoc On Mitchell Starc As Australia Pacer Gives Away 29 Runs In One Over During IND vs AUS

Team India captain Rohit Sharma was right on the money against Australia as he smashed Mitchell Starc for 28 runs in an over. After losing Virat Kohli early, India were on 5 for the loss of one wicket when the skipper decided to take on Starc to counter attack Australia. The left-arm pacer gave away 29 runs from that over in the powerplay. Soon after the Josh Hazlewood over, Rohit smashed a six off Pat Cummins on the very first ball of the fourth over but rain came on Saint Lucia stadium and stopped the play. It looked like Rohit Sharma was in revenge mode for the ODI World Cup final loss from last year.

Australia captain Mitchell Marsh won the toss and opted to field against India in their must-win Super 8 clash in the T20 World Cup match at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium. (IND vs AUS Weather Report: Heavy Rain To Play Spoilsport In T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 Match? Read Here)

After suffering an unexpected setback against Afghanistan in their previous game, 'Baggy Greens' need to defeat the unbeaten Rohit Sharma-led side. If Australia ends up losing the game, then to qualify for the final four they will need Bangladesh to defeat Afghanistan.

After winning the toss, Australia skipper Mitchell Marsh said, "We are going to bowl first. Looks a belter, it looks lovely. It's a quarter final, looking forward to it, big challenge against India. We have had ourselves in this situation before, every game is a must-win now. We got an experienced group, a great staff. Starc comes in for Agar."

India captain Rohit Sharma said during the time of the toss, "We would have fielded first as well, looks a bit sticky. We wanted to chase. We know what exactly we are doing, will try to do our best. I hope it doesn't change much. The overhead conditions also matter in this part of the world. We have adapted well, hopefully, another game where we put up a show. Every game matters in this tournament, nothing changes. We are playing the same team." (More to follow)