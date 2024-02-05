WATCH: Rohit Sharma Takes Blinder Of A Catch At Slips To Dismiss Ollie Pope During IND vs ENG 2nd Test

Ollie Pope's innings was cut short by a brilliant catch by India captain Rohit Sharma in England's 2nd innings on Day 4 of the 2nd Test in Visakhapatnam. Ashwin bowled very close to the stumps but the batter, in the attacking mode, still wanted to cut the shot. But he ended up edging it and the ball flew quickly to Rohit's left side at the shoulder height. The Hitman was quick in his reflexes to hold on to it. There was no limit to the happiness of Ashwin as finally he was able to send back Pope to the hut.

Watch Rohit Sharma's catch here:

WHAT A CATCH FROM ROHIT SHARMA ...!!! _pic.twitter.com/7rPNYMw6pe — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) February 5, 2024

Indi had picked up three wickets on the Day 4 morning by the time of writing of this article. Axar Patel has removed Rehan Ahmd while Ashwin dismissed Ollie Pope and Joe Root. England looked to employ Bazball to good effect on morning of Day 4 but some of the batter went into over-attacking mode and lost their wickets. At the same time, opener Zak Crawly did well to smash a fifty.