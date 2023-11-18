Watch: Rohit Sharma Wins Hearts With Hilarious Gesture At Press Conference, Says 'Chalu Karo Bhai' Ahead Of World Cup Final

Cricket World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma, the captain of the Indian cricket team, prefers things to be brief and straightforward. This time, he made it apparent in a hilarious way: as the presenter was announcing the start of the press conference for the India vs. Australia ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final, Rohit interrupted her and demanded that the meeting begin fast.

The presenter was addressed with the words, "Everyone knows this, start the conference brother." His carefree demeanor before the intense finale won over many fans, and the video quickly gained widespread popularity. (IND vs AUS World Cup Final Probable Playing 11: Will R Ashwin Replace Mohammed Siraj?)

India has entered its fourth World Cup final, having won the title in 1983 and 2011 while they lost in 2003 against Australia in South Africa. India will be aiming for their third title.

A lot of nostalgia will be in the air when India takes to the field for their ICC Cricket World Cup final against Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. After registering a heavy loss to Aussies 20 years back in a title clash in South Africa, Men in Blue will be aiming to avenge that painful memory and write another glorious chapter of its cricket history with their third 50-over World Cup title win, that too at home.

Ahead of the match, Rohit said that the memories of victory in the 2015 semifinal will not serve as an advantage for the Aussies.

"I do not think that there is going to be a lot of advantage for them (memories of win back in the 2015 semis). The 2015 World Cup happened eight years back. We have two players who played 2011 World Cup (Ravichandran Ashwin and Virat Kohli). Virat played in the final. That is their thinking. Our thinking is different," said Rohit in a pre-match press conference.

The skipper pointed out the massive difference in India's attacking cricket in this tournament and head coach Rahul Dravid's defensive, calculated cricket during his playing days.

"Looking at how Rahul bhai played his cricket and how I play cricket is quite contrasting but he has given us that liberty, it is amazing. It says a lot about him as a person," said the skipper.

Rohit said that all 15 players are available for selection.

"We will have a look at the wicket, analyse our strengths and their weaknesses and take a call," he added.

The skipper lauded his team's bowlers, saying that it has not been easy to contain opposition but bowlers have responded to pressure well.

"Our bowlers have done very well. It has not been easy containing opposition and defending totals. So, our bowlers have done well under pressure. They have been professional. Our spinners have done well in the middle overs by taking wickets," said Rohit. Rohit said that Australians are well aware of India's game and so is India of Australia's game.