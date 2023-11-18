IND vs AUS World Cup Final Probable Playing 11: Will R Ashwin Replace Mohammed Siraj?

We are less than 24 hours away from the Cricket World Cup 2023 final between India and Australia set to take place at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday (November 19). Just two days before the final, India management left a huge doubt in the minds of fans and Australian cricket team when R Ashwin was seen practicing when the pace trio of Mohammed Shami, Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah were missing. It was an optional training session and only a handful of players were present with coach Rahul Dravid and his support staff.

For the past six games, Rohit Sharma and the management have, understandably, kept their starting lineup unaltered. When Hardik Pandya was sidelined halfway through the competition owing to an injury, there was in fact a significant argument about the starting lineup. Even yet, India's backup plan worked flawlessly, making them a better team as Shami took three five-wicket hauls in those six matches after coming off the bench.

Only one change is in the mind of fans and that R Ashwin in place of Mohammed Siraj. He can bat as well and Siraj's recent form has given this move a benefit of the doubt. However, changing a lineup which is unbeaten for the past six games could be a no brainer but one never knows for sure what is waiting for them in the cricket field. (READ: Pat Cummins Aims To 'Silence' Ahmedabad Crowd)

India vs Australia World Cup 2023 Final Probable Playing 11

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa.