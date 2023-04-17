WATCH: Sachin Tendulkar Reveals Why He Watched Son Arjun Tendulkar’s Debut From Dressing Room, Not The Dug-Out

Arjun Tendulkar, son of legendary Indian cricketer and former Mumbai Indians captain Sachin Tendulkar, finally made his long-awaited in the Indian Premier League (IPL) against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in an IPL 2023 match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. Sachin Tendulkar and Arjun Tendulkar became the first ‘father-son’ duo to play in the IPL and for the same franchise as well.

Sachin Tendulkar, who is a mentor of the Mumbai Indians (MI) franchise and usually sits in their ‘dug-out’ for most matches, chose to watch this game from the confines of the dressing room with son Arjun Tendulkar taking the field for the first time. Arjun opened the bowling for the five-time IPL champions MI and bowled a couple of overs in the game.

Former India and MI captain Sachin explained why he watched the game from the dressing room. “It was new experience for me as till now I have not gone and watched him (Arjun) play before. It just wanted him to have the freedom to go out and express himself and do what he wanted to do. Today, also I sat in the dressing room because I didn’t want him to move away from his plans and start looking at the mega screen here and suddenly realise I was watching there,” Sachin Tendulkar told the IPL website.

WATCH Sachin Tendulkar and Arjun Tendulkar speak after the latter’s IPL debut HERE…

Arjun Tendulkar made his IPL debut for @mipaltan as the legendary @sachintendulkar watched his son from the confines of the dressing room ____



Here is the father-son duo expressing their emotions after what was a proud moment for the Tendulkar household ___ - By @28anand pic.twitter.com/oYRsVMkzHf — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 17, 2023

Arjun Tendulkar, who shifted his base from Mumbai to Goa in Ranji Trophy cricket last year, said it was an honour to receive his first IPL cap from MI and Indian cricket team skipper Rohit Sharma. “It was a great moment, it is a special moment to play for the team I have supported since 2008. It was very nice to get the cap from captain of MI and Indian cricket team, Rohit Sharma,” Arjun Tendulkar said.

Father Sachin Tendulkar was pleased that his son Arjun was making debut for the same side as his own in IPL after 16 years. “It is a different feeling because 2008 was the first season for me and 16 years down the line he plays for the same team. Not bad!” Sachin Tendulkar said.

Sachin Tendulkar turned out from Mumbai Indians from 2008 to 2013. He scored 2,334 runs from 78 IPL matches with 1 hundred and 12 fifties. Arjun Tendulkar was bought by the Mumbai Indians for Rs 30 lakh at the IPL 2022 mega auction but finally made his debut in the IPL 2023 season.