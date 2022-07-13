Jasprit Bumrah was the star for India in the 10-wicket win over 50-over World Cup champions England at the Oval in the first ODI on Tuesday (July 12). While Bumrah claimed career-best haul of 6/19 to bundle out England for 110, wife Sanjana Ganesan was the star off the field as she trolled the home side’s batters mercilessly and hilariously.

Bumrah’s sensational performance helped India bowl out England for a paltry 110 in 25.2 overs after winning the toss and opting to bowl first in bowling-friendly conditions. The 28-year-old with his career-best ODI figures of 6/19 became the first Indian pace bowler to take six wickets in an ODI in England. He was well supported by Mohammed Shami, who bagged 3/31 en route to becoming the joint third-fastest to 150 wickets, and Prasidh Krishna (1/26).

Here is the video of Jasprit Bumrah’s wife Sanjana Ganesan trolling the England batters…

While our bowlers bagged some s on the field, @SanjanaGanesan 'wrap'ped up some s off the field at #TheOval #ENGvIND #SonySportsNetwork pic.twitter.com/SzzQ9dVEaJ — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) July 12, 2022

“The food area is a busy place it’s a shocker block full of English fans coz they don’t want to watch the cricket. There are plenty of stalls here fires hot dogs typical match day food of you come at that stall (Crispy Duck. Duck Fat Chips) The Crispy Duck. We’ve got a duck wrap with us we want to see how good the duck is off the field because the duck on the field have been absolutely fantastic,” said Sanjana Ganesan.

Sanjana has been working with the host broadcaster Sony Six network during India’s tour of England, covering the rescheduled fifth Test at the Edgbaston followed by the T20 series and now the ODI series as well.

Bumrah’s devastating spell set up India’s massive 10-wicket win at The Oval. “When there’s swing and seam movement, it is very exciting in white-ball cricket to get that opportunity because you have to be defensive with the kind of pitches we usually get.

“When I bowled the first ball, I found some swing and we tried to exploit that. When it doesn’t swing, I have to pull my lengths back. When the ball is doing something you don’t have to try a lot. When the wicket is flat your accuracy is tested. It is a good place to be when the ball is swinging,” he said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

India mauled England by 10 wickets in the first ODI of the three-match series to take a 1-0 lead. With the ball moving in the air, the Indian pacers decided to bowl fuller.

“As soon as Shami bowled the first over, we had a conversation to go fuller. Very happy for him, he gets a lot of wickets. I told him when he beats the bat, that there would be days when he’d run through the side,” Bumrah said referring to Mohammed Shami’s three-wicket haul.

(with PTI inputs)