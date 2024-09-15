Watch: Sanju Samson Turns On Attacking Mode As He Takes On Bowlers In Duleep Trophy 2024

India’s star wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson did something that left everyone in splits on Sunday in the ongoing Duleep Trophy 2024. Representing India D against India A, Samson turned on his attacking mode and ended up smashing 40 off 45, keeping his team in the massive run chase of 488. On the fourth day of play, India D required 426 runs more to win with Ricky Bhui and Yash Dubey batting unbeaten at the crease at 62/1.

Bhui and Dubey's stand helped India D in the game but Shams Mulani helped India A to bounce back. The moment Dubey departed for 37, India D also lost Devdutt Padikkal. But then, Shreyas Iyer built a solid stand with Bhui, before getting out for 41 by Mulani. Samson then came out to bat at no 6 and played attacking cricket. The Kerela-based player smashed a beautiful boundary off Tanush Kotian.

He did not stop there as he hammered a huge six against Mulani and then hit a boundary and a six in the 57th over of Kotian. Subsequently, his attacking knock came to an end in the 61st over as Kotian got rid of him. Talking about the game, Bhui collected a century and stood still for India D in the mammoth run-chase. Previously, on day 3, star left-hander Tilak Varma and Pratham made smashed hundreds to power India A to a commanding position against India D.

The Mumbai Indian batter Varma played an unbeaten knock of 111 (193 balls, 9x4), while Pratham scored an impressive 122 (189 balls, 12x4, 1x6) as India A declared their second innings at 380 for three.