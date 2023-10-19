WATCH: Sara Tendulkar Joyfully Claps After Shubman Gill Hits Boundary During IND Vs BAN World Cup Clash, Video Goes Viral

India's opening batter Shubman Gill looked in grwat touch during the match vs Bangladesh in Cricket World Cup 2023. In the seventh over of the match, he made a new fan in form of Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar. Needing 257 runs to win, India got off to a good start but the bulk of the scoring was done by Rohit Sharma. However, in the seventh over bowled by Hasan Mahmud, the batter finally got a boundary after a long time.

This was Shubman's second match in the World Cup after he recovered from the dengue fever. In his comeback match vs Pakistan, he got off to a good start but then got out while attacking the bowlers. But here in Pune vs Bangladesh, Gill started off cautiously. On this second ball of the over by Hasan, Shubman got the outside edge and the ball travelled to the third man boundary for four runs.

That was not the best of shots but it did relieve the batter, who was looking to break shackles. As soon as the boundary was hit. the cameraman at the stadium spotted Sara cheering Shubman after that boundary. An elated Sara was happy that an Indian batter escaped a dismissal and that ball also went to the ropes. Sara was joyfully clapping.

Watch Sara Tendulkar enjoy a boundary hit by Shubman Gill below:

Shubman is key to India's chances in the World Cup. He has hit five centuries in ODIs in 2023 alone, including a double hundred that came against New Zealand earlier this year. He is India's next best bet in the batting department and has already shown great potential to be the next Virat Kohli of the Indian cricket team. Shubman, before the Bangladesh match, was just 67 runs short of reaching 2,000 runs in ODIs. If he does it vs Bangladesh, then he will be become the fastest ever batter to score 2000 ODI runs, going past Hashim Amla who did it in just 40 innings. Shubman is most likely to do it in 37 innings.