Mumbai Indians who have not won any match so far in IPL 2022 are under pressure as they take on Lucknow Super Giants in Match 26 of IPL 2022 at Brabourne stadium in Mumbai.

MI got off to a good start as they won the toss and opted for field first, giving them the best chance to win the game, knowing how terrible bad their bowling is at the moment.

To lend support to MI in such difficult times, present in the stadium is MI mentor and legendary Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar along with mother Anjali.

Both of them were spotted by camera wearing the Mumbai Indians jersey.

As soon as they were spotted, fans started reacting on social media, some of them saying that now jokes will be made on Sara's alleged boyfriend Shubman Gill who now plays for Gujarat Titans.

Check out the reactions below:

Abb Gill pe jokes banege __ — _._ (@coffeexbooksxx) April 16, 2022

Sara Tendulkar came for match sab Gill kar rahe hai _ — _._ (@coffeexbooksxx) April 16, 2022

The entire Tendulkar family is present at the ground today #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/zm2E3ZIAdr — India Fantasy (@india_fantasy) April 16, 2022