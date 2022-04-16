हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
LSG vs MI

Sara Tendulkar turns up to watch MI play LSG, fans say &#039;ab Shubman Gill pe jokes banenge&#039;

Mumbai Indians who have not won any match so far in IPL 2022 are under pressure as they take on Lucknow Super Giants in Match 26 of IPL 2022 at Brabourne stadium in Mumbai. 

MI got off to a good start as they won the toss and opted for field first, giving them the best chance to win the game, knowing how terrible bad their bowling is at the moment. 

To lend support to MI in such difficult times, present in the stadium is MI mentor and legendary Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar along with mother Anjali. 

Both of them were spotted by camera wearing the Mumbai Indians jersey. 

As soon as they were spotted, fans started reacting on social media, some of them saying that now jokes will be made on Sara's alleged boyfriend Shubman Gill who now plays for Gujarat Titans. 

Check out the reactions below:

Tags:
LSG vs MILSG vs MI IPL 2022Sara TendulkarArjun TendulkarSachin tendulkar
