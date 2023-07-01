WATCH: Shaheen Afridi Gets Four Wickets In First Over To Make New World Record In T20 Blast

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi came to his brutal best as he dismissed four batters in the first over of the innings to maka a new world record. Never in this history of the game has anyone taken four wickets in just the opening over. Shaheen, who is known for his first-over heroics, bowler with pace and precision to outclass the batters of Warwickshire batters. Playing for Nottinghamshire in the T20 Blast 2023, Shaheen removed Alex Davies (0) off the first ball. He got rid of Chris Benjamin (0) on the second ball of the over. Shaheen missed his hat-trick but on the fifth ball picked his third wicket of the over by dismissing Dan Mousley (1). He then dismissed Ed Barnard for a duck on the last ball of the over to make the record.

Not to forget, the first over was also a wicket-maiden as Shaheen did not just pick four wickets but did not give a single run in the over too.



Watch Afridi picking four wickets in first over at T20 Blast below:

Despite Shaheen's heroics, Warwickshire won by 2 wickets as Robert Yates played a proper T20 knock to to help then beat Nottinghamshire. Yates smashed 65 off 46 balls with 3 fours and 5 sixes included in his innings. With small contributions from Glenn Maxwell (19 off 12 balls), Jacob Bethell (27 off 21 balls) and Jake Lintott (27 off 22 balls), Warwickshire managed to win the contest with a small margin.

This is a good sign for Shaheen who is set to return playing for Pakistan in the Tests. It was in last year in July in Sri Lanka that he sustained a knee injury while fielding in the deep. Since then, he has not played a single Tets. Shaheen has found good form and would like to make most of it by helping Pakistan win the series vs Lankans this July. This is a ODI World Cup year and Shaheen's form will be crucial in Pakistan's campaign in the mega event.