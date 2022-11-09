WATCH: Shaheen Shah Afridi dismisses Finn Allen TWICE in 2 balls in 1st over of T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal

Pakistan pace talisman Shaheen Shah Afridi is back in form and has returned to his very best after recovering from knee injury. Afridi was back doing what he does best – picking wickets in the opening over – and did the same for Babar Azam’s side in the ICC men’s T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal against New Zealand at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday (November 9).

After Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bat first, Finn Allen came out to open the batting against Shaheen Shah Afridi with the new ball. Allen hammered the first ball for four but Shaheen Afridi struck off the very next ball trapping him leg-before with Marais Erasmus lifting the finger. Allen reviewed the decision immediately and DRS showed that he had got a big inside edge and got the decision reversed.

However, Shaheen Afridi once again pinged Allen on the pads off the next ball (the third ball of the over) and Erasmus once again raised the finger. This time, however, DRS showed three ‘reds’ and Allen had to walk back to the pavilion for just 4.

WATCH Shaheen Shah Afridi trap Finn Allen leg-before in the T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal here…

Shaheen Afridi now had 9 wickets from 6 matches in the T20 World Cup 2022, including a career-best 4/22 against Bangladesh in Pakistan’s last Super 12 match which helped them qualify for the semifinals.

Meanwhile, speaking at the time of toss, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson said, “We are gonna have bat. Used surface. We`ve got the same team. It’s important we assess to the changing conditions quickly. Our focus is on this game.”

While Pakistan captain Babar Azam said, “Even we would have batted first. Same team. We are confident as a team and we’ll look to carry the momentum. They have quality players, we’ll try to be calm. We are trying to focus on this game.”