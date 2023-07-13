Watch: Shreyas Iyer, Fit-Again, Begins Nets Practice, Shikhar Dhawan Leaves Cryptic Comment

Indian batter Shreyas Iyer is back in nets, which is a great news for Rohit Sharma and Co. The middle-order batter has been out of the team for quite some time now. He had been struggling with his back injury for more than six months. He was ruled out of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, a few days ahead of the first Test in February. Iyer missed the Indian Premier League’s 16th edition too where he captains the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and was not picked for the World Test Chahmpionship (WTC 2023) final as well as the tour of West Indie.

Iyer posted a video of him batting in the nets on Thursday (July 13), and his fans could not get more happy. He put the emoji of ‘Target’ as caption on the Insta post.

Check out Shreyas’ video below:



After Iyer posted the video of his nets session, cricketers Shikhar Dhawan and Suryakumar Yadav also posted comments on the post. Surya put a heart emoji to welcome back Iyer in the nets while Dhawan posted a cryptic comment. Dhawan wrote: 'See you soon bro'. This comment was followed by emojis of fist pump and wink.

BCCI have agreed to send men's 'B' team for Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China and Dhawan is the likely captain for the series. The dates of Asian Games and World Cup are going to clash and hence two different squads will take part in these two tournament. Dhawan, who is not expected to be part of India's World Cup plans, is likely to play in Asian Games. Fans feel that Dhawan's 'See you soo Bro' comment for Iyer is a message to the Mumbai-born batter that they are going to play in the Asian Games. However, one cannot for sure, say the same at the moment.