Watch: Shreyas Iyer’s ‘magic trick’ after T20 series win leaves Mohammed Siraj stunned

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday (November 22) shared a light-hearted video, showing batter Shreyas Iyer and pacer Mohammed Siraj having a fun time in the team hotel, post the team’s victory in the three-match T20I series against New Zealand. India defeated New Zealand in the third T20I on Sunday to clean sweep the Kiwis 3-0.

Taking to Twitter, BCCI posted a video of Shreyas Iyer showing a magic trick to Siraj and Ruturaj Gaikwad and also sharing some laughter moments. “Weaving some magic with a deck of cards and blowing everyone’s minds. How’s this card trick from @ShreyasIyer15 that got @mdsirajofficial stunned!” BCCI tweeted.

Weaving some magic with a deck of cards & blowing everyone's minds How's this card trick from @ShreyasIyer15 that got @mdsirajofficial stunned! #TeamIndia #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/kKLongQ0CJ — BCCI (@BCCI) November 22, 2021

Coming to the match, captain Rohit Sharma’s 56-run knock followed by Axar Patel’s three-wicket haul helped India defeat New Zealand by 73 runs in the third and final T20I here at the Eden Gardens on Sunday. In the final three overs, the Men-in-Blue managed to add 36 more runs, taking the score past the 180-run mark.

Deepak Chahar played a cameo of 21 runs off just 8 balls as India posted a competitive total on the board. The two teams will square off in two-match Test series, beginning Thursday (November 25) in Kanpur.

New Zealand left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner and his spin colleagues are eagerly waiting to grind out on friendly tracks in the Test series against India after suffering a reversal in the T20 series. After making an early exit from the T20 World Cup, India whitewashed New Zealand in the three-match series.

Playing the bilateral series three days after their T20 World Cup final defeat, New Zealand rested some of their key players, including skipper Kane Williamson. The World Test champions are now gearing up for the two-Test series, beginning November 25.

“Hopefully the boys are ready for the first Test in Kanpur. I’s a quick turnaround again. We have some good spinners, we know spin will play a big part. It’s about just trying to grind out as much as possible,” Santner said at a virtual media interaction on Sunday night.

