WATCH: Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan Groove on Trending Song 'Calm Down'

Team India's star opener Shikhar Dhawan is known for his witty uploads on outside the field. Dhawan often uploads videos and posts on social media leaving his fans in laughter. This time also he did the same. Dhawan shared a video himself grooving on trending song 'Calm Down' along side Shreyas Iyer, who's also known for his eye-catching dancing skills. Both danced fiercely in the video.

Checkout the video here...

In the video, Dhawan was seen using his phone and then Shreyas Iyer snatched it away from him and when Dhawan tries take his phone back, the song Baby Calm Down tunes and both superstars start grooving on it. (India vs Australia 2023: It’s Shubman Gill vs Suryakumar Yadav for Shreyas Iyer’s Spot)

Coming to cricket, Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of the upcoming series against Australia. As per ESPNcricinfo, Iyer who returned to Bengaluru for his fitness clearance from the National Cricket Academy (NCA), was told he needs more time in rehab to recover from his back injury. (IND vs AUS: Top 5 Greatest Test Battles between India and Australia)

On the other hand, Shikhar Dhawan has been ignored in the ODI squad of India for the recent series against New Zealand. The southpaw did not take the snub kindly as he uploaded a post of his training session with a caption,"That’s how my Tuesday Motivation looks like." Dhawan has been replaced by young batting sensation Shubman Gill in the ODI format and he is right on the money as he recently scored a double-ton and a couple of centuries as well.

India's squad for the first Test against Australia: Rohit Sharma (capt), KL Rahul (vc), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav