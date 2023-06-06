WATCH: Shubman Gill’s ‘Romantic’ Date With Social Media Influencer Niharika NM Goes Viral Before WTC Final

Team India and Gujarat Titans opener Shubman Gill has been the centre of attraction over the last couple of months. Gill became the youngest winner of the Indian Premier League (IPL) Orange Cap after scoring 890 runs in IPL 2023.

Off the field, Gill’s love-life has always been a hot topic of discussion. The GT opener was rumoured to be dating legendary Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar. Gill was also seen on a date with Bollywood star Sara Ali Khan but the duo reportedly unfollowed each other on social media recently.

The Punjab batter has lent his voice to the Indian version of ‘Spiderman: Across Spider-Verse’. On the sidelines of promotion of ‘Spiderman’, Gill went on a ‘romantic’ date with social media influencer Niharika NM. Niharika released the video of the same on her official YouTube Channel and titled it ‘Awkward first date ft. Shubman Gill’.

Gill and Niharika are seen cutely flirting with each other in the clip. However, the date later goes horribly wrong and turns funny.

WATCH Shubman Gill’s date with Niharika NM HERE…

Idk if this was a date or a magic show. _

Gill is currently in London ahead of World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia, which gets underway the Oval in London on Wednesday. He was in scintillating touch for the Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023, smashing three centuries to be the tournament's most prolific batter with 890 runs at an average just shy of 60.

“It does give you a bit of confidence (from the IPL), but I feel this is a completely different scenario and a completely different game,” Gill told the ICC.

“But that's the fun about it. Last week we were playing something completely different with a different atmosphere and that is the challenge and that is what is exciting about Test cricket,” he added.

Gill was part of the Indian team that lost the inaugural World Test Championship final to New Zealand by eight wickets in Southampton in 2021, with the stylish right-hander scoring 28 and eight. The 23-year-old Gill said his team has learnt plenty from the disappointing defeat against the Kiwis.

“We have been talking about some of the things we have learnt as a team and especially as a batting group from playing that match,” he said. “Hopefully we will be able to overcome the mistakes we made last time.”

Senior batter Cheteshwar Pujara, who had already acclimatised with the English conditions with yet another spell with Sussex in the second division of County Championship, believes India are well prepared for the contest. “We have had very good preparation so hopefully this time we will cross the line,” Pujara said.

“Most of the guys have played enough cricket here and some of them have played County cricket too.”

Pujara scored three centuries while accumulating 545 runs from eight innings during his stint. “You need that experience...We know each other's strengths and we have played a lot of cricket against Australia as well so we know what to expect from the opposition team,” Pujara said.