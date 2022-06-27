With Rohit Sharma down with COVID-19, all eyes will be on Shubman Gill when he opens the batting in the fifth and final Test against England in Birmingham later this week. There was, however, some concern when Team India pacer Mohammed Siraj hit Gill on the head on Day 4 of the warm-up match between India and Leicestershire.

But Gill didn’t leave the ground and, after getting some treatment, was up for the task and responded in style by smashing the Indian bowler for a six on the next ball he faced. In the second innings, the right-handed opener scored 62 runs from 77 balls with eight fours and two sixes.

Watch Shubman Gill smashes Mohammed Siraj for six here…

| .



After being struck on the forearm the ball before by a sharp Siraj delivery, @ShubmanGill responds by sending one into the stands.



LEI 26/0



#IndiaTourMatch | #LEIvIND | #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/2BLmijXRrm — Leicestershire Foxes (@leicsccc) June 26, 2022

As many as five Indians turned up for both the teams during the four-day practice match as the visitors looked to put final touch to their preparation for the rescheduled fifth Test against England starting in Birmingham on July 1.

It was a much-needed outing for Ashwin, who had travelled to England late after testing positive for the virus. He looked in good touch as he bowled 11 overs and took two wickets, conceding 31 runs. Pacer Jasprit Bumrah led India on the fourth and final day after the country woke up to the news of their skipper Rohit Sharma testing positive for COVID-19, which put his participation in the one-off Test in serious doubt.

If he misses out, Gill will have to take the onus of giving India a good start and the Punjab batter, who was earlier dismissed for 21 and 38, finally managed to convert the starts with a 77-ball 62 studded with eight hits to the fence and two maximums. He emerged as the top-scorer after he turned up for Leicestershire, who were set a target of 367 to win following India's second innings declaration at 364 for 7.

Hanuma Vihari, who also batted for both the teams, spent some quality time in the middle with his 86-ball vigil producing a 26-run innings. He had scores of 3 and 20 in the earlier innings.

(with PTI inputs)