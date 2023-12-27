India's opening batter Smriti Mandhana is known to be one of the most beautiful cricketers going around in the world cricket at the moment. Mandhana made headlines first in 2017 thanks to her brilliant show in the Women's ODI World Cup and since then has been a fan favourite. She is an outstanding batter who had a big role to play in the two Test wins vs England and Australia team this month. Mandhana is also the vice-captain of the Indian women's cricket team and potentially the next captain.

When Mandhana sat on the 'Hot Seat' of the popular quiz show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati', she had to tackle the toughest question but not from the 'Computerji'. This question came from a young fan sitting in the audience. And it was to do with Mandhana's future husband. This fan asked Mandhana who is the ideal husband as per her and what qualities is she searching for in him?

Ishan Kishan, Indian wicketkeeper and batter, was slao sharing the hot seat for her as they played together for a noble cause. Ishan was in splits and could not control his laughter when his KBC partner was asked this question. Even host Amitabh Bachchan looked startled by the sudden question and looked at the fan with amaze in his eyes.

Mandhana, firstly, blushed at the question and kept on laughing as she gave a fitting answer. Mandhana said that she is looking for a 'achaa ladka', who also understands the challenges of her profession.

"Maine expect nahi kara tha question. Acha ladka ho,, care karei and mera sport understand kare. As a women sportsperson, I might not be able to give more time to him. This will be my top priorty," said Mandhana.

Watch Smriti Mandhana getting stumped by 'future husband' question:

Mandhana starred in Indi's brilliant win over Australia in the Only Test recently. She struck 74 in the first innings and then hit unbeaten 38 to take India home. The 27-year-old cricketer will be in action in the T20Is and ODIs vs Aussies, which starts on December 28.

Mandhana is also captain of the Women's Premier League (WPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). She had a poor time as captain last time as RCB could win only 2 out of 8 matches. This year, Mandhana will be looking to lead her team to the first WPL title.