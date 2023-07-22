WATCH: Soumya Sarkar And Harshit Rana's Heated Exchange From IND A vs BAN A Semifinal Goes Viral

India A defeated Bangladesh A to enter the final of the ACC Men's Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 on Friday. After getting bowled out for just 211 in 49.1 overs, the bowlers pulled things back for India and took them past the finish line. India A bowlers dismissed all Bangladeshi batters for just 160, winning the match by a margin of 51 runs. In the final, they meet Pakistan A, who beat Sri Lanka A by 60 runs. In their previous meeting, India A had beaten Pakistan A by 8 wickets. Men in Green will be looking to avenge that loss and also win the trophy. The India A vs Bangladesh A contest also saw heated exchanges between the players from two sides. India vs Bangladesh contests have already seen many fights.

Indians were fired up as they needed some energy to stop Bangladesh from chasing down the target. Bangladesh had reached 70 without losing a wicket. In the 13th over of the chase, bowled by Manav Suthar, Mohammad Naim fell for 38 and wickets began to tumble. Nishant Sindhu dismissed Tanzid Hasan (51) before Suthar removed Zakir Hasan for just 5. Indian bowlers did not let Bangladesh settle from thereon. Soumya Sarkar fell to Yuvrajsinh Dodiya after a brilliant catch in the slips by Nikin Jose, who celebrated the wicket in an animated style. Sarkar was not pleased with the celebration style of some Indians and showed his objection to it. Reacting to this, an angry Harshit Rana said somethign to Sarkar and the heated exchange continued for some time. Sai Sudharsan came in between the two cricketers to stop the fight. Sarkar soon walked bacl after scoring just 5.

Watch the video of heated exchange between Soumya Sarkar and Harshit Rana below:

India captain Yash Dhull was adjudged the Player of the match for is innings of 66 runs and then defending a small target by smart use of bowling changes and setting an attacking field. India now meet Pakistan 'A' in the final which will take place on July 23, a Sunday, at R Premadasa stadium in Colombo. Dhull will have to use his good form to beat Pakistan A in the final. He is already the leading run-scorer for India A in this tournament with a total of 195 runs in 4 matches.