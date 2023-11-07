WATCH: Sri Lanka Team Refuse To Shake Hands With Bangladesh After Angelo Mathews ‘Timed Out’ Dismissal In ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match

The bad blood between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh spilled over at the end of their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Monday. Sri Lankan cricket team refused the customary ‘hand shake’ after their match against Bangladesh after former captain and all-rounder Angelo Mathews had become the first-ever batter to be ‘timed out’ in the history of international cricket.

Bangladesh skipper Shakib al Hasan appealed for the ‘timed out’ dismissal against Angelo Mathews and the decision was upheld by the off-field umpires as well as the third umpire. Bangladesh went on the win the highly-charged match by three wickets to remain in contention for qualification for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

After the match, Lankan skipper Kusal Mendis and his side refused to shake hands with the Bangladesh batters as well as the team. The video of Sri Lanka’s refusal for handshake went viral on social media.

Shakib al Hasan defended his decision and claimed he took the decision for the benefit of the team. “One of our fielders came to me and said if you appeal now he’ll be out. Then I appealed and the umpires asked me if I’m serious or whether I am going to take it back. It’s in the laws. I don’t know if it’s right or wrong. I was at war and I had to take a decision to make sure my team wins,” he added.

Angelo Mathews felt that Sri Lankan team did nothing wrong in refusing the hand shake after the match. “You need to respect people who respect us. It doesn’t mean that – they have to respect the game itself. I mean, we all are ambassadors of this beautiful game, including the umpires. So then, if you don’t respect and if you don’t use your common sense, what more can you ask for?” Mathews said in the post-match press conference in New Delhi.

Sri Lanka captain Kusal Mendis blamed the on-field umpires for not taking the correct decision in regards to the Mathews dismissal. “It’s very disappointing – when Angelo came to the crease, there were 5 second left. Then he found out strap of the helmet came off. It’s disappointing umpires couldn't step in and make correct decision,” Mendis said.