WATCH: Sunil Narine Becomes First-Ever Player To Get A Red Card In Cricket, Sent Off The Field In Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2023 Match Due To THIS Reason

West Indies and Trinibago Knight Riders all-rounder Sunil Narine has become the first-ever cricket to receive a red card. The Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2023 have introduced a new ‘red card’ rule to keep a check on poor over-rates of the teams in the T20 league.

The following are the slow over-rate rules in the CPL 2023 season…

* If behind the required over rate at the start of the 18th over, one additional player must enter the fielding circle - for a total of five players inside the circle



* If behind the rate at the start of the 19th over, two additional fielders must enter the fielding circle - for a total of six inside the circle

* If behind the rate at the start of the final over, teams will lose a player from the field - selected by the captain - and have six inside the fielding circle

* There will also be an onus on batting teams to keep the game moving. After a first and final warning from the umpires, the batting team will be slapped with a five-run penalty for each instance of time wasting.

With TKR behind on their over-rate by the start of the final over, the umpire showed the red-card to Kieron Pollard’s team and as a result Narine had to leave the field for the final over. The Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan-owned franchise has to field with only 10 players in the final over of the innings against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots.

WATCH Sunil Narine get the 1st ever red card in CPL 2023…

Narine was the pick of the Knight Riders’ bowlers, claiming 3/24 in 4 overs which included the wicket of Joshua da Silva for 18, Jyd Goolie for 11 and Corbin Bosch for 30 off 21 balls. The Patriots posted 178 for 5 with skipper Sherfane Rutherford top-scoring with 62 off 38 balls with 5 sixes and 4 fours.

In reply, the Knight Riders chased down the target in just 17.1 overs with Nicholas Pooran top-scoring with 61 off 32 balls with 4 sixes and 5 fours, skipper Pollard hammering 37 off 16 with 5 sixes and Andre Russell remaining unbeaten on 23 off 8 balls with 2 sixes and 2 fours.