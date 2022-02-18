WATCH: Sunil Narine smashes quickfire fifty in final against Fortune Barishal

West Indian all-rounder Sunil Narine shone with the bat again, opening the innings for Comilla Victorians. He smashed a quickfire 57 off just 23 balls in the big final against Fortune Barishal.

Victorians won the toss and opted to bat first. Narine smashed 5 fours and 5 sixes on his way to 57. However, other Victorians batters failed to live up to same standards and they could manage only 151/9 on the board.

Watch his innings here:

The ball has been bouncing off #SunilNarine's bat and landing in the stands. _ Watch the action LIVE from the final of #BBPL2022 on #Fancode _ https://t.co/kIiCjX0tXl#BPLonFanCode pic.twitter.com/oBCCUU4aWS — FanCode (@FanCode) February 18, 2022

Narine scored a fifty off just 13 balls for Comilla Victorians at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on Wednesday as well. Narine’s whirlwind knock was the second-fastest fifty in the history of T20 format, just behind Yuvraj Singh’s 12-ball half-century in the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007.