BPL 2022

WATCH: Sunil Narine smashes quickfire fifty in final against Fortune Barishal

West Indian all-rounder Sunil Narine shone with the bat again, opening the innings for Comilla Victorians. He smashed a quickfire 57 off just 23 balls in the big final against Fortune Barishal.

(Source: Twitter)

Victorians won the toss and opted to bat first. Narine smashed 5 fours and 5 sixes on his way to 57. However, other Victorians batters failed to live up to same standards and they could manage only 151/9 on the board. 

Watch his innings here:

Narine scored a fifty off just 13 balls for Comilla Victorians at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on Wednesday as well. Narine’s whirlwind knock was the second-fastest fifty in the history of T20 format, just behind Yuvraj Singh’s 12-ball half-century in the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007.

