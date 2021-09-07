Watch: Team India dressing room’s ‘unseen footage’ after historic Oval Test win

Virat Kohli’s Team India completed a sensational 157-run win in the fourth Test against England at the Oval in London on Monday (September 6). After losing the third Test by an innings at Headingley, it was a sensational come back by the Indian side to ensure they have a 2-1 lead in the series heading into the fifth and final Test at Old Trafford in Manchester.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a video of Team India’s celebrations inside the dressing room at the Oval after their first win at the venue after 50 years. “From the dressing room, we get you unseen visuals & reactions post an epic win from #TeamIndia at The Oval,” BCCI wrote.

Watch the video here…

DO NOT MISS! From the dressing room, we get you unseen visuals & reactions post an epic win from #TeamIndia at The Oval - by @RajalArora Watch the full feature #ENGvINDhttps://t.co/BTowg3h10m pic.twitter.com/x5IF83J4a0 — BCCI (@BCCI) September 7, 2021

India paceman Jasprit Bumrah hailed all-rounder Shardul Thakur’s exploits in the Oval Test after the win. Indian bowlers delivered big time on the last day of the fourth Test at the Kennington Oval on Monday as the genius of mercurial Jasprit Bumrah, and all-round performance by Shardul Thakur in the match helped visitors in defeating England by 157 runs.

“It is massive. Shardul Thakur played two crucial knocks that really helped us to gain momentum. Even in the first innings, he changed the momentum and it shifted towards us. We created a lot of pressure and we got two wickets in the evening session on the first day. And in the second innings, we had gotten to a reasonable score but he took the team to safety, and with the ball, he took the crucial wickets. His impact was massive, it is always necessary to have that fifth bowler who gives you that comfort and does the job for the team. Hopefully, he carries on,” said Bumrah during a virtual press conference after the match concluded.

With the conditions good enough for batting, England openers got the hosts off to a decent start, with both scoring fifties, however, Shardul came into the attack and got rid of Burns in his first over of day 5.