Watch Thala Mahendra Singh Dhoni's new found love here

New Delhi: The Indian star batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni who is known for his love for cars and bikes has now shown his interest in tractors.

Thala Dhoni has reportedly bought a new tractor and was seen driving it in his farm.

Dhoni’s IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings which has been posting their skipper’s videos on social media platforms to let fans know what Thala Dhoni is up to, shared a new video on Twitter on Tuesday (June 2, 2020).

CSK wrote, “Thala Dhoni meets Raja Sir in his newest beast!”

The COVID-19 restrictions have led people across the country to do limited outdoor activities and MSD being MSD has found many ‘cool' ways to spend his time in the past few months.

Earlier today, CSK had posted a video where Dhoni was riding a bike with his daughter Ziva.

CSK captioned it, “When 'crazy lightning' and 'happiness' are rolled into one!”

Earlier on April 26, Sakshi Singh Dhoni had also shared a clip of Dhoni riding with Ziva.



MSD last played for the Indian team in the 2019 World Cup where India lost to New Zealand in the semi-finals.

MSD was set to make his comeback to competitive cricket through IPL, but the season 13 of one of the Cricket's most popular leagues in the world was added to the list of sporting events that have been brought to a complete halt due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The COVID-19 halt has now made the wait longer for Thala’s return.