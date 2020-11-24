हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Tottenham Hotspur

Watch: Tottenham Hotspur footballer Dele Alli takes breathtaking cricket catch, ICC shares video!

The Tottenham players were taking part in a fun cricket game when Dele Alli surprised one and all with his sharp reflexes. Spurs are having a phenomenal run in the EPL at the moment, sitting at the top of the table.

File Photo, Screengrab

Tottenham Hotspurs’ players are having the time of their lives these days. They are sitting comfortably at the top of the English Premier League (EPL) table after beating Manchester City 2-0 in their last game. Their star attacking-midfielder Dele Alli, however, is not just a gifted footballer but also has some outrageous cricketing skills.

In the viral video which was even shared by cricket’s governing body ICC, Dele Alli is seen taking a magnificent catch while playing the game with his Tottenham teammates. The CCTV video can be seen here:

As can be seen in the video, Alli uses his right foot to get underneath the ball and chips it upwards to complete the catch. Thus, even while playing cricket, he showcases phenomenal footballing skills – getting the best out of both sports.

The game was being played inside the gymnasium with a tennis ball and ICC hilariously communicated in their video that Alli’s skills shouldn’t be tried with a real cricket ball.

All the fielders, including the batsman were left simply  awe-struck by Alli’s sharp reflexes. The fielders included star striker and England captain Harry Kane along with Gareth Bale.

On the footballing front, Alli was last seen in Spurs' 1-0 loss to Antwerp in the UEFA Europa League at the end of last month before being left on the bench for their subsequent Europa League game against Ludogorets.

Tottenham are at the summit of the points table with 20 points from 9 games. In the Premier League, they will next be seen in action against Chelsea in a blockbuster clash on Sunday (November 29).

