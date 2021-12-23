WATCH: Trent Boult, batting at No 11, hits last-ball six to win a thriller for Northern Brave in Super Smash

New Zealand pacer Trent Boult is not known for his batting exploits. He, in fact, went viral once for his unique defensive technique where he has his back leg in air while stopping the ball.

Boult, to say the least, is a quintessential No 11.

But on Thursday (December 23), he put a full stop to all such notions. In the Super Smash clash, playing for Northern Brave against Canterburry, he did what many specialist batters fail to do under that pressure situation.

At 100/6, Norther Brave required eight runs to win. However, they lost three wickets in the last over and it call came to them needing 6 off the last ball. Boult was the last man in and it looked like the last ball was the mere formality. However left arm pacer Ed Nutall made a huge mistake, bowled it short and in the arc of Boult who had already made up his mind to pull it. He middled the ball to perfection and had enough power behind it as the ball went sailing over deep mid-wicket boundary for a maximum.

That six sealed the win for Norther Brave and the dressing room jumped in elation watching Boult win a match, this time with a bat in hand.

It quickly led to many reactions from his friends and fans.

