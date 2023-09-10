WATCH: Afghanistan Mystery Girl Wears Team India Jersey, Backs Men In Blue Vs Pakistan In Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Clash

India play Pakistan in Super 4 clash in Asia Cup 2023 on Sunday, September 10, with an aim to move closer to the final of the championship. This is going to be a high-octane contest between the two top sides in the world. India rarely play Pakistan in world cricket and whenever they play in the Asia Cup or any other ICC tournament, the hype is real as the fans hugely await this contest. One such fan is Wazhma Ayoubi, the Afghanistan cricket team fan, who had gone viral during last year's Asia Cup in UAE.

With Afghanistan already ruled out of the Asia Cup 2023, Wazhma has found a new team to support and it is none other than India. Historically and politically, India and Afghanistan have been best of friends. The Afghans love Indian cricket team too. Not to forget, many Afghanistan players take part in the Indian Premier League too. There is a lot of bonhomie between the two teams. That is why Wazhma's love for India is understandable.

Wazhma shared the video and photo on X (formerly Twittter) and wrote: "Best of luck to my second home team." Check out the post below.

Who is Wazhma Ayoubi?

Wazhma had become viral on the internet during Asia Cup 2022. The social media developed a new crush when she appeared for an Afghanistan match during the tournament with the national flag in her hand. Her gorgeous looks played a big role in getting viral. She was seen cheering for her team during the Afghanistan vs Bangladesh game. She came for the match between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka as well. In many matches, she wore the traditional Afghan outfits to show the culture of her country.

As per reports, Wazhma is 29 years old and lives in Dubai, UAE. She is a social media star and also an activist. Wazhma is also an entrepreneur who runs her own fashion label in UAE. Besides that, Wazhma loves acting and watching Bollywood movies. She is of course also a big sports fan and loves her Afghanistan men's cricket team. After the Afghanistan match in Asia Cup 2022 when she appeared on TV screen for the first time, she became the most searched person on internet.

Afghanistan cricket team could not make it to the Super 4 of the Asia Cup 2023, losing both group matches against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. They will be hoping for a better show in the upcoming World Cup.