India’s star pacer Avesh Khan went through a light banter with the crowd of M Chinnaswamy stadium during the Duleep Trophy match between India A and India B in Bengaluru. Avesh was playing for the Shubman Gill-led India A in the Duleep Trophy match and on the third day of play on Saturday, a lot of fans graced the game with their presence, cheering for their favourite stars.

For the fact that Chinnaswamy Stadium is Royal Challengers Bengaluru's home ground in IPL, there were a lot of chants for RCB all around the ground. The Madhya Pradesh-based pacer was fielding open the boundary line and in the process, fans kept on teasing him with their 'RCB-RCB' chants. But then Avesh did not lose his cool and asked the fans to increase the cheer. A video of the same has been going viral on social media where Avesh was spotted asking the crowd to continue their cheering.

RCB fans teasing Avesh Khan for his Helmet Celebration



They are shouting continuously RCB RCB and boo #CricketTwitter #rcb pic.twitter.com/j1WoajBcDh — Riseup Pant (riseup_pant17) September 7, 2024

Talking about the game, Avesh ended up scalping two wickets in the first innings, giving away 59 runs as India B scored 321 runs. On the third day of play, India A managed to add just 231 runs more and conceded a 90-run lead to India B. The B team of India looked in absolute control, exploring the lead with Rishabh Pant making 47-ball 61 and Sarfaraz Khan collecting 46 from 36 balls. Avesh picked up another wicket in 3rd innings as he dismissed Sarfaraz.

The last time when Avesh played for India was back against Zimbabwe in Harare on July 10, 2024. He is likely to get picked in the Indian team for the upcoming Test series against Bangladesh, starting September 19. As per Reports, star pacer Jasprit Bumrah is likely to be rested for the Bangladesh Tests and might make a comeback for the New Zealand series.