India’s explosive player Rishabh Pant returned to red-ball cricket in the ongoing Duleep Trophy match between India A and India B. Pant made a comeback to wicketkeeping duties for India B at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Pant ensured to have a wholesome time on the field on his first-class comeback. Apart from Pant’s game, on day 4 of the play, one of the incidents transpired that left everyone in splits. The Delhi-based player who was playing for India B in round 1 of the Duleep Trophy match, hilariously joined the huddle of India A. The skipper of India A was giving a speech to the players before taking the field and all the players were standing in a huddle.

In the process, there was another player who looked odd as he was not in his jersey and after a while, it turned out to be Rishabh Pant who joined the huddle of the opposition team. He looked attentive to the huddle talk by Shubman and then had a light banter with pacer Avesh Khan, who caught him.

"India A in the huddle this morning, who is the gentleman in a blue t-shirt. It's Rishabh Pant, India B. He knows the plans," the commentator on-air said.

Talking about Rishabh’s batting, he failed to capitalise in the first innings as he got out for just seven runs after Shubman Gill took a stunning catch while running behind. But then the star batter made a terrific comeback comeback in the second innings, scoring an attacking 61 runs from 47 balls. Pant ended up collecting his 20th first-class fifty in just 34 balls as he tore apart India A's bowling lineup.

Pant joined Sarfaraz Khan in the middle as both batters kept on tormenting the bowlers. The duo put up a solid 72-run stand from just 55 deliveries for the third wicket.