Watch: Rahul Dravid Calls For A Meeting With Rajasthan Royals Officials On Day 1 As Head Coach

Former India cricketer Rahul Dravid who has been appointed the new head coach of IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals has started his planning for the mega auction for the cash-rich league 2025. Dravid made his comeback to the franchise on September 6 as the head coach for the 2025 edition.

Post taking up the role, Dravid began his preparation with the RR management as he was spotted holding a meeting with the team’s CEO Jake Lush McCrum, and other top officials. Rajasthan Royals shared a video on their social media handle where the former India coach was spotted entering the meeting room saying, "Hello! So this is where the IPL is won”.

Previously, Dravid stated that he was elated to be back when Rajasthan called him as a coach.

"I am pleased to be returning to the franchise I have called 'home' for a number of years in the past. After the (T20) World Cup, I feel it's the ideal time for me to take on another challenge, and the Royals is the perfect place to do that," Dravid said.

Dravid donned the Rajasthan jersey from 2011-2013 and went on to lead the franchise back in 2012 and 2013. Under his captaincy, the team made it to the playoffs in the 2013 season and even to the final of the Champions League T20 tournament.

After taking his retirement from all formats of cricket, Dravid gave his service as the team’s mentor in 2014 and 2015. The Rajasthan-based franchise has not won the IPL title after 2008 but then they ended as the runner-up of the 2022 season. They also made it to the playoffs of the 2024 edition but then were eliminated in the qualifier 2 by SRH.