Watch: Rohit Sharma’s Hilarious Moments From Workout Sessions Ahead Of IND vs BAN Tests

India’s skipper Rohit Sharma posted a video where he was spotted working out and the video the same has gone viral on social media. The Mumbai-based batter has always been known for his quirky and funny attitude both on and off the field and a glimpse of the same was evident even in his gym sessions. In the latest video, Rohit was seen having funny moments even during an intense training session.

There are a total of videos that Rohit has uploaded with the first clip captioned, 'Workouts- 99 percent of the time' in which he was seen running and lifting weights while the second video titled 'That 1 percent' in which the legendary batter was spotted having a gala time with his friends.



Meanwhile, the Indian captain has been working hard on his fitness ahead of the IND vs BAN Tests. Earlier, the BCCI named the Indian squad for the upcoming first Test against Bangladesh where Rohit will lead the side. The BCCI also added uncapped fast bowler Yash Dayal as he scalped four wickets across two innings in the Duleep Trophy 2024 to earn his maiden India call-up.

The first Test of the series is set to take place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on September 19, followed by the second Test at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur on September 27. After the two-Test match series, the Indian team will take part in the three-match T20I series beginning on October 6 in Gwalior.

India Squad for the first Test against Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Yash Dayal.