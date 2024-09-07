Advertisement
DULEEP TROPHY 2024

Watch: Sarfaraz Khan Goes Berserk, Hits Five Fours Off Akash Deep In Duleep Trophy 2024

Before getting out off Avesh Khan, Sarfaraz managed to hit seven fours and a six in his 46-run knock off just 36 balls. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 07, 2024, 04:34 PM IST|Source: Bureau
In the ongoing Duleep Trophy 2024, India A showed a great fightback in the second session of Day 3 at Chinnaswamy Stadium with three early blows leaving India B reeling at 22/3, despite taking a 90-run first innings lead. The responsibilities came on the shockers of Rishabh Pant and Sarfaraz Khan to provide stability to the innings after they came in the middle but little did the opposition know of the storm that awaited them.

Star batter Sarfaraz Khan looked in absolute control as he smashed five back-to-back fours against Akash Deep who resumed the proceedings after Tea. The Mumbai-based batter guided the ball towards the second slip fine of the third man for a boundary. He followed up with another boundary. 

Akash tried to bowl a length ball on the third delivery but again got hit for a four through the covers for a gorgeous boundary. Sarfaraz ended up hammering the next two balls for a four and collected 20 runs in the process. Fans went berserk after Sarfaraz Khan hit five boundaries on the trot. Here’s the video:

Before getting out off Avesh Khan, Sarfaraz managed to hit seven fours and a six in his 46-run knock off just 36 balls. Earlier, Musheer Khan who is the brother of Sarfaraz Khan, hogged all the spotlight for India B after smashing a terrific century against Shubman Gill's India A in Duleep Trophy 2024, held at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. On the back of this hundred, the 19-year-old batter has breached a long-standing feat held by the legendary Sachin Tendulkar.

