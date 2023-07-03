Watch: Virat Kohli And Team India Players Enjoy Beach Volleyball Session Ahead Of 1st Test Vs West Indies

Team India are set to play two Test matches followed up by T20Is and ODIs from July 12 against the West Indies. As the India tour of WI begins soon, the players have already reached West Indies with the first game scheduled to play at Windsor Park Sports Stadium in Dominica.

Ahead of the first Test, Indian cricketers were seen enjoying a beach game in a video shared by BCCI's official Twitter handle. Virat Kohli was seen teaming up with coach Rahul Dravid while Ishan Kishan was enjoying the game from the sidelines.

Watch the video here:

Ishan Kishan takes over the camera to shoot #TeamIndia's beach volleyball session in Barbados



How did Ishan - the cameraman - do behind the lens #WIvIND | @ishankishan51 pic.twitter.com/ZZ6SoL93dF — BCCI (@BCCI) July 3, 2023

After this tour of West Indies, India will play a 3-match T20I series against Ireland. India have already announced the squad for ODI and Test games against the West Indies, while the T20I squad is yet to be announced.

The likes of Sanju Samson, Mukesh Kumar and more have got a chance to showcase their skills as some senior and regular team players have been given a rest for this tour.

A total of eight matches will be played in the series over a month. After the Test series, there will be a two-day gap and the third day, India will square off with West Indies in a three-match ODI series. The ODI series will be important as it would help the Indian think tank assess where they stand in white-ball cricket ahead of the ODI World Cup, which will be held in India later this year.

The first ODI will be played on July 27 at the Kensington Oval, Barbados while the second will be played at the same venue on July 29. The third and final game of the series will be played on August 1 at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad. After the ODI series, the two teams will lock horns for a five-match T20I series. The first match of that series will be played at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad, on August 3.

India’s Test squad

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Navdeep Saini.